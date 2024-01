Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) made a courtesy call on new Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP at the latter's offiee on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

He congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming the new office and discussed various challenges in the banking sector. Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL was also present.