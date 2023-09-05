Eastern Bank Limited changes to Eastern Bank PLC

Corporates

Press Release
05 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:40 pm

Related News

Eastern Bank Limited changes to Eastern Bank PLC

Press Release
05 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:40 pm
Eastern Bank Limited changes to Eastern Bank PLC

The country's second generation and most awarded commercial bank Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been renamed as Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), with effect from 3 September 2023.

In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to all scheduled commercial banks' managing directors/chief executive officers to take necessary steps to transact as per newly changed name.

A gazette was published on Sunday signed by Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Abu Farah Md Naser incorporating the change.

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

30m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World