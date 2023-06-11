Eastern Bank introduces ‘EBL Super Saver’

11 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Eastern Bank introduces 'EBL Super Saver'

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched 'EBL Super Saver', a brand new service proposition exclusively for individual account holders, at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in the city, today. 

Any individual maintaining deposit of Tk5 lakh and above for a certain period in his/her current/savings account with EBL will qualify for Super Saver customer segment, reads a press release. 

The special segment customers will enjoy complimentary pre-approved credit cards, zero fees on account services, complimentary access to EBL Skylounge in Bangladesh and international airport lounges in other countries and many other exclusive privileges and benefits.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business; Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management and other senior officials from Retail and SME Banking division of EBL were present on the occasion.

