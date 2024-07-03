Eastern Bank inks MoU with National Pension Authority

03 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Eastern Bank inks MoU with National Pension Authority

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Pension Authority on Wednesday (3 July).

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) exchanged documents after signing the MoU in presence of Dr Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, reads a press release. 

The MoU would enable EBL to collect monthly instalments from pension holders under Universal Pension Scheme. 

Members of National Pension Authority Md Golam Mostafa and Md. Murshidul Haque Khan; Additional Managing Director of EBL Ahmed Shaheen were present among others on the occasion.
 

