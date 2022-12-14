Eastern Bank and BIRDEM General Hospital sign agreement on POS service

Eastern Bank and BIRDEM General Hospital sign agreement on POS service

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and BIRDEM General Hospital have signed an agreement on Merchant POS acquiring services.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and  Prof MKI Quayyum Choudhury, the director general of  BIRDEM hospital signed the agreement on behalf of their organisation, said a press release. 

The agreement allows Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club International, Discover and UnionPay International cardholders of EBL and other banks to pay their bills through EBL POS terminal, for healthcare services at BIRDEM General Hospital.

Nahid Farzana, head of cards of EBL, and Prof Mirza Mahbubul Hasan, director admin (In-charge) of BIRDEM General Hospital were present among others on the occasion.

 

