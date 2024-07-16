East West University Photography Club hosts inaugural Photo Fest Asia 2024

The East-West University Photography Club (EWUPC) is delighted to announce the inaugural and prize-giving ceremony of Photo Fest Asia 2024.

This prestigious event will take place from 18 to 20 July 2024, at the Art Gallery - 7, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Shegunbagicha, Dhaka. reads a press release.

The ceremony will commence on July 18th, 2024, at 4:00 PM, with Professor Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of East West University, graciously inaugurating the festival as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr. Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, Vice Chancellor of East West University, will serve as the Program Chair for the event.

As a highlight of the ceremony, EWUPC will honor Mr. Abdul Hamid Raihan with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of photography.

EWUPC invites everyone to join us for the inauguration program and to visit the exhibition, which will showcase remarkable works from talented photographers. The exhibition will be open from July 18th to 20th, offering a unique opportunity to appreciate diverse photographic art.

East West University Photography Club extends a warm invitation to all to grace the inaugural ceremony and the exhibition with their presence.

