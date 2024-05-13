East West University organises two-day Agro Biz Expo

13 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
East West University organises two-day Agro Biz Expo

13 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The Agro Industrialization Club of East West University (EWU) hosted its Sixth Annual Agro Biz Expo on 12-13 May 2024 at the EWU Campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

This two-day event provided an excellent opportunity for industry professionals, suppliers, manufacturers, and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products, services, and innovations, thereby fostering collaboration and driving forward the agricultural landscape.

The expo, featuring 22 stalls, was a comprehensive display of the latest advancements and offerings in agriculture. Attendees had the opportunity to explore a diverse array of exhibits highlighting the multifaceted nature of the industry, from cutting-edge technologies to sustainable practices.

The distinguished Chief Adviser of EWU, Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, and former governor of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the Expo, underscoring the university's commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture.

Esteemed guests including Professor M Ashik Mosaddik, pro-vice Chancellor, Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, treasurer, and Agro Biz Club moderators, Estiaque Bari and Md Helal Uddin, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Following the ceremony, guests enthusiastically engaged with exhibitors, exchanging ideas and insights that are poised to shape the future of the agricultural sector. The Expo proved to be an enriching experience for the students of the university, who learned a lot about agriculture through the event.      

