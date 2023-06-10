East West University organises annual law lecture programme

10 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
East West University (EWU) organised its annual law lecture on the topic of 'Liberation War of Bangladesh and Genocide from an International Legal Perspective' at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium on EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Saturday (10 June). 

The lecture was delivered by Professor Dr M Rafiqul Islam, emeritus professor at Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia, reads a press release. 

In his lecture, Professor M Rafiqul Islam discussed the legal framework for prosecuting genocide and other international crimes. He also described how the genocide appeared in Bangladesh by Pakistani military forces and their collaborators. 

He argued that the international community has a responsibility to ensure that such atrocities never happen again.

The lecture was attended by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Professor Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice chancellor of EWU, and Professor Dr Muhammad Ekramul Haque, advisor of EWU Law department. They also spoke on the occasion. 

The programme was followed by a question-and-answer session. The treasurer, faculty members, students, officers and staff of EWU were present at the event.

