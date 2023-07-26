East West University initiates anti-mosquito campaign

To control dengue fever and prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, East West University (EWU) conducted an "Anti-Mosquito and Larvae Destruction Drive" campaign at Aftabnagar in the capital.

Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank initiated the campaign by involving the community. On Wednesday, 26 July 2023 faculty members and students of EWU organised a rally to raise awareness among the people around the University campus and demolish mosquito breeding grounds in those areas.

Photo: Courtesy

Professor AK Enamul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics, and Professor M Ruhul Amin, dean, of the Faculty of Science and Engineering of EWU led the campaign. Zahangir Alam, Local ward Councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation, also joined this awareness campaign. The Ward Councilor said that if every educational institution takes such an initiative for the awareness of their students and cleanliness in their surroundings, then we will be able to deal with dengue very quickly.

As part of this campaign, students of EWU highlighted to the local community the dire situation of dengue in recent times. They also urge to them be proactive in protecting vulnerable populations, especially children and senior citizens from mosquito bites. Apart from the faculty members and students of the university, officers and staff of EWU also participated in the programme.