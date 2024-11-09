East West University hosts ‘National Robo Fest 2024’

East West University (EWU) successfully concluded National Robo Fest 2024, a three-day celebration of technology and innovation. Held from November 7th to 9th, 2024, at the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka, the festival brought together over 2,000 students from 85 educational institutions, organized into 526 teams. The event was a platform for young tech enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion through various competitions and activities.

The festival featured an exciting array of events, including the Programming Hero Presents National Hackathon, the National Science and IT Olympiad, Project Showcase, Robot Exhibition, Capture the Flag, and Case Solving. Additionally, participants engaged in thrilling gaming sessions like Sports Rivals, Line Follow Robo Challenge, and Robo Soccer, providing a perfect blend of fun and learning.

Distinguished guests graced the event, including Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU; Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Member of the Board of Trustees, EWU; Professor Dr. M. Ashik Mosaddik, Pro Vice-Chancellor of EWU; A Y M Mostafa, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Prime Bank; and Professor Dr. Ahmed Wasif Reza, Adviser of the East West University Robotics Club.

In their addresses, the guests highlighted the importance of preparing for the upcoming fifth industrial revolution. They expressed their belief that competitions like the National Robo Fest are crucial in nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of technology in Bangladesh.