East West University hosts ‘National Robo Fest 2024’

Corporates

09 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:28 pm

Related News

East West University hosts ‘National Robo Fest 2024’

09 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:28 pm
East West University hosts ‘National Robo Fest 2024’

East West University (EWU) successfully concluded National Robo Fest 2024, a three-day celebration of technology and innovation. Held from November 7th to 9th, 2024, at the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka, the festival brought together over 2,000 students from 85 educational institutions, organized into 526 teams. The event was a platform for young tech enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion through various competitions and activities.

The festival featured an exciting array of events, including the Programming Hero Presents National Hackathon, the National Science and IT Olympiad, Project Showcase, Robot Exhibition, Capture the Flag, and Case Solving. Additionally, participants engaged in thrilling gaming sessions like Sports Rivals, Line Follow Robo Challenge, and Robo Soccer, providing a perfect blend of fun and learning.

Distinguished guests graced the event, including Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU; Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Member of the Board of Trustees, EWU; Professor Dr. M. Ashik Mosaddik, Pro Vice-Chancellor of EWU; A Y M Mostafa, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Prime Bank; and Professor Dr. Ahmed Wasif Reza, Adviser of the East West University Robotics Club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In their addresses, the guests highlighted the importance of preparing for the upcoming fifth industrial revolution. They expressed their belief that competitions like the National Robo Fest are crucial in nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of technology in Bangladesh.

East west University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

1h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

1h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

3h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

3h | Videos