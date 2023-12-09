East West University hosts international conference on webometrics, informetrics, and scientometrics

Syed Manzur Elahi at the 17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics (WIS). Photo: Courtesy
Syed Manzur Elahi at the 17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics (WIS). Photo: Courtesy

The Dr. S R Lasker Library of East West University (EWU) hosted the 17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics (WIS) from December 8 to 10, 2023, at East West University in Dhaka, as stated in a press release.

According to the press release, the conference was organized by COLLNET in association with the Society for Library Professionals and the Special Libraries Association, Asia Community. The Inaugural Ceremony of the conference took place on Friday, 8 December 2023, at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU.

Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU and Former Adviser, Caretaker Government graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He said, "Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics are always important fields in understanding and assessing the impact and dynamics of knowledge, research, and information dissemination in the digital age. This conference will provide a valuable platform for academics, librarians, information technology professionals, and policymakers advancing research and activities in these areas".

17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics (WIS) at EWU. Photo: Courtesy
17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics, and Scientometrics (WIS) at EWU. Photo: Courtesy

Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU featured a welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony. Dr. Bernd Markscheffel, Academic Council (Senior Researcher), Department of Information and Knowledge Management, Technische Universität Ilmenau, Germany was the Special Guest on the occasion. Prof. Jean-Charles Lamirel, Professor, Dalian University of Technology, China, and the University of Strasbourg, France, delivered the Keynote Speech during the session. 

The session was ended with a vote of thanks by the Conference Chair Dr. Dilara Begum, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Department of Information Studies, and Librarian (In-Charge), EWU.

Around 250 researchers, librarians, academicians and other professionals from different countries participated in the conference. A total of 85 research papers were presented at the conference.

