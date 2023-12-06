East West University Business Club launches BrandBlitz 2023

In a strategic move to foster innovation and cultivate budding talents in the field of branding, East West University Business Club proudly launched the "BrandBlitz 2023-360° Branding Solution" on 1 December 2023.

Powered by Partex Beverage Ltd., this exciting business competition aims to provide a platform for undergraduate students at East West University to showcase their creativity and strategic thinking in the realm of brand rejuvenation, reads a press release.

The primary objective behind the event is to empower students with hands-on experience in tackling real-world branding challenges. By participating in BrandBlitz, students can enhance their problem-solving skills, learn the intricacies of rebranding a product, and gain insights into effectively promoting new products in the market. This practical exposure aligns with the current demands of the business landscape, preparing students for dynamic roles in the industry.

The event unfolds in three dynamic phases. The initial workshop, held on 5 December at the EWU premises, featured keynote speaker Tarif Mohammed Khan, an expert in brand marketing, business strategy, and communications. This session delved into business case-solving, rebranding strategies, and effective product promotion.

The first round, a case-solving challenge, is set to take place online on 7 December. This round serves as a crucial stepping stone for participants, offering them a chance to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop. The final round, scheduled for December 12 on the EWU campus, will see the top 5 teams presenting their ideas in front of a distinguished panel of judges.

Each round of BrandBlitz will be evaluated by a panel of accomplished judges, winners of national competitions and industry professionals. This ensures that participants receive constructive feedback from experts deeply rooted in the business world.

BrandBlitz 2023 boasts an attractive prize pool designed to motivate and reward participants for their outstanding efforts. The 2nd runner-up will receive 5,000 BDT, the 1st runner-up an impressive 8,000 BDT, and the ultimate champion will be crowned with a substantial 12,000 BDT prize.

BrandBlitz 2023-360° Branding Solution emerges as a beacon of opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of branding, with practical learning experiences, expert guidance, and lucrative rewards awaiting those who dare to showcase their branding prowess. The business competition promises to be a pivotal event in shaping the future leaders of the branding landscape.