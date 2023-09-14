E-sports tournament 'D1 Cup Bangladesh' held amid festivity of youth

The E-Sports tournament 'D1 Cup Bangladesh 2023' was held amidst festivity of young gamers of the country.

Organised by Discovery One, bKash was one of the key sponsors of the second edition of this tournament, read a press release.

Electronic Sports or E-Sports refers to online based computer or mobile gaming. These kinds of tournaments have gained huge popularity around the world, especially in technologically advanced countries, which is also catching on among the gamers in Bangladesh. Gamers mostly compete in these kinds of tournaments individually or in teams.

Though the qualifying round of the tournament was held online, the final round was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city recently.

Around 300 teams from all around the country contested the tournament in three popular gaming segments like 'Valorant', 'CS: GO' and 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.

Team 'MLT' won the computer based game 'Valorant' while team 'Red Viperz' won the CS:GO game. Team 'Kral's Council' clinched the mobile based game 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.

Alongside the topper teams, a total of 32 teams of the tournament won prizes in different categories. Altogether Tk 40 lakh prize money was awarded to winners in this tournament. Besides, a cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.

Participating in the tournament, celebrity actor Mehazabien Chowdhury said, "Young gamers were so much excited throughout the entire competition. We have to provide good platforms and motivation to them to grow. I believe our talented gamers will win in global competition".

According to Global Data, the market value of E-Sports was $1.64 billion in 2022. It is estimated that the market size will stand at $4.81 billion by 2030 with a growth of 16.7 percent every year.