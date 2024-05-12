E-Sign based Smart Academic Certificates introduced in 4th convocation of City University

City University introduced e-Sign based Smart Academic Certificates and other Academic Credentials to the students in association with Relief Validation Limited (RVL), a duly licensed Certifying Authorities (CA) by the ICT Division.

First ever convocation with e-signed certificate distribution was held in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center Auditorium at Purbachal, Dhaka, with Education Minister MohibulHassan Chowdhoury, MP, as the chief guest and Ahsanul Islam, state minister, Ministry of Commerce, as the special guest.

Dr Mashihur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister delivered the convocation speech.

City University and RVL joined hands together to incorporate the electronic signature technology namely 'e-Sign' and 'verifiable digital seal (VDS)' into the university's current process of issuing certificates and other academic credentials to its students.

With the implementation of e-Sign and VDS, which is provided by Relief Validation Limited Certifying Authority, City University has taken a big leap forward towards digitising conventional processes as now students will be able to apply for and acquire their Academic Certificates online.

As the certificates will be digitally and uniquely signed, students will be able to use it with the relevant stakeholders electronically, eliminating the current lengthy process of verification and validation.

The most significant benefits of electronic signatures are primarily based on its security features. Security capabilities are embedded in digital signatures to ensure a document isn't altered and signatures are legitimate.

This is a globally accepted and legally compliant process that ascertains the legitimacy of the certificate from the issuing university, therefore it will no longer be a long-drawn procedure to re-validate the certificates. The recipient, for example foreign universities, visa issuing embassies etc. can instantly verify the authenticity through the encrypted e-signature that is forgery proof.

As Bangladesh moves towards accomplishing the "Smart Bangladesh 2041" masterplan, this step forward from City University as the first private tertiary educational institution will certainly encourage relevant stakeholders to consider adapting state of the art technologies as a part of process improvement.