E-commerce marketplace Khazana celebrates first anniversary

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 04:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
E-Commerce Marketplace Khazana.com.bd celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event yesterday.

The celebration was held on 2 January at the Chattogram Club auditorium. The formality of the anniversary began with cutting a cake.

Khazana.com.bd Chairman and CEO Md Yakub Alam Avi said, Khaza is providing hassle-free online shopping and one-stop solution services of daily life. As a result, through cash-on-delivery payment system customers can receive all kinds of products and services from different parts of the country staying at home.

Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, publisher and managing editor of local newspaper Dainik Purbakon, was the chief guest at the event. In his speech, he said that people's confidence in buying and selling goods and services on online platforms has been declining.

However, this e-commerce platform has been conducting business with good reputation for the last one year.

Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, ChattorgamTourist Police Additional DIG Mohammad Muslim said, Khazana has been able to provide people service within the stipulated time. This trend must be continued.

In the second phase of the program, seven people were given influencer awards in seven categories for their contribution in different sectors of the commercial city of Chattogram.

