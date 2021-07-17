E-commerce a huge potential sector in Bangladesh: Walcart MD

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 05:00 pm

Related News

E-commerce a huge potential sector in Bangladesh: Walcart MD

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
E-commerce a huge potential sector in Bangladesh: Walcart MD

The potential of e-commerce in the country is becoming wider, said Sabiha Jarin Orona, director at Walton High-Tech Industries Limited and managing director of Walcart Limited.

The small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) witnessed a massive growth in business during this pandemic period riding on the e-commerce platform, said Orona while announcing the inauguration of the e-commerce platform Walcart.

Walcart is going to launch its journey targeting the young generation, she said while addressing a webinar on "Impact of E-commerce on SME '' today.

She said, "Walcart is a complete online marketplace. We want to move forward with all kinds of small and mid-size entrepreneurs. Hope the entrepreneurs will benefit from this platform."

Everything from electronics to daily necessities can be available on this platform, said Orona, adding that the e-commerce platform will soon be inaugurated. 

Better Bangladesh Foundation organised the webinar which was attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as the chief guest. Participants highlighted various potentialities and impediments of e-commerce in the SME sector at the webinar.

Walcart / Walton / Sabiha Jarin Orona / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident