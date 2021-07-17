E-commerce a huge potential sector in Bangladesh: Walcart MD

The potential of e-commerce in the country is becoming wider, said Sabiha Jarin Orona, director at Walton High-Tech Industries Limited and managing director of Walcart Limited.

The small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) witnessed a massive growth in business during this pandemic period riding on the e-commerce platform, said Orona while announcing the inauguration of the e-commerce platform Walcart.

Walcart is going to launch its journey targeting the young generation, she said while addressing a webinar on "Impact of E-commerce on SME '' today.

She said, "Walcart is a complete online marketplace. We want to move forward with all kinds of small and mid-size entrepreneurs. Hope the entrepreneurs will benefit from this platform."

Everything from electronics to daily necessities can be available on this platform, said Orona, adding that the e-commerce platform will soon be inaugurated.

Better Bangladesh Foundation organised the webinar which was attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as the chief guest. Participants highlighted various potentialities and impediments of e-commerce in the SME sector at the webinar.