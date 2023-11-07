e-CAB set to organise the e-Commerce Movers Awards 2023

With a goal to celebrate the outstanding keyplayers of the flourishing e-commerce industry in Bangladesh, the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) is once again organizing the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023. The esteemed event is set to take place on the 9th November 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Smart Bangladesh is the new dream of the nation and the e-commerce industry plays a significant role in realizing that dream. By leveraging technology and digital platforms, e-commerce drives economic growth and ultimately improves the overall quality of life.

The eCMA Awards aim to honor and acknowledge these extraordinary contributions made by the market players of the e-commerce sector. There are in total 27 nomination categories including Best e-Commerce Marketplace, Best Service Platform, Best logistics for ecommerce, Best Food Delivery Platform, Best MFS Platform, Best Payment gateway and many more which cover various aspects of the industry.

The event will be graced by the presence of Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Honorable Speaker of the Parliament, as the Chief Guest, Salman F Rahman, MP as guest of honor, Mostafa Jabbar, Minister for post and telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division and Nahim Razaak, MP will accompany as the Special Guest.

e-CAB wants to promote a positive atmosphere in the e-commerce sector through this attempt to empower businesses. Acknowledgements such as eCMA also helps to facilitate the e-commerce ecosystem.