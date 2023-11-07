e-CAB set to organise the e-Commerce Movers Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:12 pm

e-CAB set to organise the e-Commerce Movers Awards 2023

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a goal to celebrate the outstanding keyplayers of the flourishing e-commerce industry in Bangladesh, the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) is once again organizing the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023. The esteemed event is set to take place on the 9th November 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Smart Bangladesh is the new dream of the nation and the e-commerce industry plays a significant role in realizing that dream. By leveraging technology and digital platforms, e-commerce drives economic growth and ultimately improves the overall quality of life.

The eCMA Awards aim to honor and acknowledge these extraordinary contributions made by the market players of the e-commerce sector. There are in total 27 nomination categories including Best e-Commerce Marketplace, Best Service Platform, Best logistics for ecommerce, Best Food Delivery Platform, Best MFS Platform, Best Payment gateway and many more which cover various aspects of the industry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event will be graced by the presence of Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Honorable Speaker of the Parliament, as the Chief Guest, Salman F Rahman, MP as guest of honor, Mostafa Jabbar, Minister for post and telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division and Nahim Razaak, MP will accompany as the Special Guest.

e-CAB wants to promote a positive atmosphere in the e-commerce sector through this attempt to empower businesses. Acknowledgements such as eCMA also helps to facilitate the e-commerce ecosystem.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

11h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

11h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

11h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

39m | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

2h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

8h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

8h | Tech Talk