Corporates

Dynamic Solution Innovators achieves Level-3 maturity recognition from CMMI 

Photo: Courtesy
Dynamic Solution Innovators Limited (DSi), renowned for its excellence in software services, has attained the prestigious CMMI Level 3 appraisal, a testament to its commitment to international standards in software development services.

Mojahedul Haque Abul Hasanat, Chairman & CTO, and Md. Mushraful Hoque, Director of Technology, was honored to receive this recognition from DSi's CMMI Implementation partner, United Certification Services Limited (Unicert), during a ceremonious event held at the company's headquarters.

At the certificate handover ceremony, Key team members from DSi and Unicert came together to celebrate their collaborative effort and dedication towards achieving this milestone.

Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is a proven set of global best practices that ensures organizational capabilities and key processes designed around software development services are defined, optimized, and standardized across the organization.

This ensures efficient solution delivery while adhering to strict international standards. Administered by the CMMI Institute, a subsidiary of ISACA, CMMI has become the de-facto standard in assessing the capabilities of an organization across the world over the past 20 years.

For the last two decades, DSi has been providing software development services, serving clients across North America, Canada, Africa, and Europe in a wide range of industry verticals including education, healthcare, banking, and law enforcement agencies.

Recently, DSi has gained prominence in the country for its successful delivery of national-scale government projects for the Government of Bangladesh. Some of its flagship projects for the Government of Bangladesh include IPEMIS for the Directorate of Primary Education, SIVS for DMP, Secure Communication Solution for SSF, Billing and Broadcasting for the Parliament Secretariat etc.

