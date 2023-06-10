DX Group brings 10 international lifestyle brands to Bangladesh market

Corporates

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 09:08 pm

DX Group brings 10 international lifestyle brands to Bangladesh market

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 09:08 pm
DX Group brings 10 international lifestyle brands to Bangladesh market

Local business firm DX Group has brought at least ten international brands in the local market that includes - number one wearable brand of India boAt, globally fourth largest brand QCY, globally sixth largest brand Amazfit, 1More, Promate, Tagg, Ezviz, Riversong, Energizer and Xiaomi etc.

Some of these brands are already available in the local market, said Dewan Kanon, founder and CEO of DX Group while announcing the launching of the products at a glittering event held on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital.

The CEO of DX Group Dewan Kanon said in his statement, we want to provide the lifestyle products of the renowned world-class brands to the hands of our young generation.

"We are always aware of and will be to ensure our Dealers, partners, and retailers that they can get the proper services like the best product, best price, best-in-class distribution, best customer service, best marketing, best channel coverage, and best deal, etc," he said.

Engineer DM Majibor Rahman, chairman of Dx Group promised to bring newer technology products to technology lovers always.

Also, DX Group announced to start three new ventures - the health and personal care retail chain life plus, the digital lifestyle retail chain, and the multi-cuisine restaurant Shuttle Cafe.

The brand launching event turned into a great alliance with the presence of dealers, retailers, partners, industry partners, bankers, telecommunication partners, and media personnel.

DX Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

9h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

13h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

8h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

10h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA