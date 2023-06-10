DX Group brings 10 international lifestyle brands to Bangladesh market

Local business firm DX Group has brought at least ten international brands in the local market that includes - number one wearable brand of India boAt, globally fourth largest brand QCY, globally sixth largest brand Amazfit, 1More, Promate, Tagg, Ezviz, Riversong, Energizer and Xiaomi etc.

Some of these brands are already available in the local market, said Dewan Kanon, founder and CEO of DX Group while announcing the launching of the products at a glittering event held on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital.

The CEO of DX Group Dewan Kanon said in his statement, we want to provide the lifestyle products of the renowned world-class brands to the hands of our young generation.

"We are always aware of and will be to ensure our Dealers, partners, and retailers that they can get the proper services like the best product, best price, best-in-class distribution, best customer service, best marketing, best channel coverage, and best deal, etc," he said.

Engineer DM Majibor Rahman, chairman of Dx Group promised to bring newer technology products to technology lovers always.

Also, DX Group announced to start three new ventures - the health and personal care retail chain life plus, the digital lifestyle retail chain, and the multi-cuisine restaurant Shuttle Cafe.

The brand launching event turned into a great alliance with the presence of dealers, retailers, partners, industry partners, bankers, telecommunication partners, and media personnel.