Dutch delegate visits City Economic Zone 

Corporates

A delegation from the Kingdom of Netherlands visited City Economic Zone on Monday (29 August).  

Birgitta Tazelaar, deputy director General for International Cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Anne Van Leeuwen, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, and Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh graced the event with their presence, said a press release. 

Representatives from various Dutch government departments were also present there. 

Fazlur Rahman, chairman and managing director of City Group and Md Hasan, director of City Group were present at the event. 

They discussed current business and economic situation and future investment and trade cooperation opportunities.

The delegation visited Rupshi Feed Mills and other infrastructures of City Economic Zone. 

"I've always believed City Group has been instrumental in helping the country. Through the machinery with increased capacity City Group is adding value to take the `food security' to a great strength," said Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh. 

The delegates hope to continue to extend cooperation with City Group to lead the country towards a prosperous future.

 

