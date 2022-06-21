Dutch company to invest $10.52M in Bepza EZ

Corporates

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

Dutch company to invest $10.52M in Bepza EZ

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd (Unit 2), a Netherlands-owned company, is going to establish a Garments Accessories manufacturing industry in Bepza Economic Zone.

The company will invest $10.52 million to annually produce 1,319 million units of different types of hang tags, tickets, stickers, labels etc.

274 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and M/s Checkpoint System Bangladesh at Bepza Complex, Dhaka Tuesday (21 June).

Ali Reza Mazid, member (IP) of Bepza and Kumudu Athuruliya, general manager, South Asia, Checkpoint System signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd (Unit 2) would be the second enterprise under the same ownership in the industrial zones operated under Bepza.

Their first one, Checkpoint Systems Bangladesh Ltd, has been operating since 2009 in Adamjee EPZ, though the enterprise initially started their operation in Dhaka EPZ fifteen years ago.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Bepza Economic Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

9h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

10h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

9h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

1h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

1h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply