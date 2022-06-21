Dutch company to invest $10.52M in Bepza EZ

Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd (Unit 2), a Netherlands-owned company, is going to establish a Garments Accessories manufacturing industry in Bepza Economic Zone.

The company will invest $10.52 million to annually produce 1,319 million units of different types of hang tags, tickets, stickers, labels etc.

274 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and M/s Checkpoint System Bangladesh at Bepza Complex, Dhaka Tuesday (21 June).

Ali Reza Mazid, member (IP) of Bepza and Kumudu Athuruliya, general manager, South Asia, Checkpoint System signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd (Unit 2) would be the second enterprise under the same ownership in the industrial zones operated under Bepza.

Their first one, Checkpoint Systems Bangladesh Ltd, has been operating since 2009 in Adamjee EPZ, though the enterprise initially started their operation in Dhaka EPZ fifteen years ago.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the agreement signing ceremony.