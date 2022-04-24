Dutch-Bangla Bank holds 26th AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) was held on Sunday (24 April) through virtual platform under the chairmanship of Sayem Ahmed, chairman of the bank's Board of Directors.

A large number of shareholders virtually participated in the AGM.

In the 26th AGM of the bank, shareholders approved 27.5% dividend (i.e., 17.5% cash dividend and 10% Stock Dividend per share) for the year 2021, reads a press release.

The Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December, 2021 were placed before the AGM.

The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the bank for the year 2021.

Total assets of DBBL as of 31 December, 2021 stood at Tk514,399.8 million compared to Tk472,355.4 million of 2020, registering a growth of Tk42,044.4 million or 8.9%.

Loans and advances stood at Tk319,448.1 million at the end of 2021 – a growth of 16.9% – over Tk273,382.9 million at the end of 2020.

The deposits grew by Taka 38,889.4 million in 2021.

In 2021, profit before tax of the bank stood at Tk8,132.7 million compared to Tk9,660.8 million in 2020.

Profit after tax stood at Tk5,561.1 million, higher than that of 2020.

During the year under review, earnings per share, attributable to shareholders, was Tk8.79 compared to Taka 8.69 during the previous year.

Capital to Risk-weighted Asset(s) Ratio (CRAR) under Basel III stood at 16.4% at the end of 2021 against the Bangladesh Bank's minimum requirement of 12.5%.

The meeting approved the re-appointment of Tang Yuen Ha Ada as the director of DBBL.

The meeting also appointed m/s A Qasem & co, Chartered Accountants as the external auditor of the Bank and m/s Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & co, Chartered Accountants as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the bank for the year 2022.