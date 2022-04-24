Dutch-Bangla Bank holds 26th AGM

Corporates

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 03:28 pm

Related News

Dutch-Bangla Bank holds 26th AGM

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 03:28 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) was held on Sunday (24 April) through virtual platform under the chairmanship of Sayem Ahmed, chairman of the bank's Board of Directors.

A large number of shareholders virtually participated in the AGM.

In the 26th AGM of the bank, shareholders approved 27.5% dividend (i.e., 17.5% cash dividend and 10% Stock Dividend per share) for the year 2021, reads a press release.

The Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December, 2021 were placed before the AGM.

The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the bank for the year 2021.

Total assets of DBBL as of 31 December, 2021 stood at Tk514,399.8 million compared to Tk472,355.4 million of 2020, registering a growth of Tk42,044.4 million or 8.9%.

Loans and advances stood at Tk319,448.1 million at the end of 2021 – a growth of 16.9% – over Tk273,382.9 million at the end of 2020.

The deposits grew by Taka 38,889.4 million in 2021.

In 2021, profit before tax of the bank stood at Tk8,132.7 million compared to Tk9,660.8 million in 2020.

Profit after tax stood at Tk5,561.1 million, higher than that of 2020.

During the year under review, earnings per share, attributable to shareholders, was Tk8.79 compared to Taka 8.69 during the previous year.

Capital to Risk-weighted Asset(s) Ratio (CRAR) under Basel III stood at 16.4% at the end of 2021 against the Bangladesh Bank's minimum requirement of 12.5%.

The meeting approved the re-appointment of Tang Yuen Ha Ada as the director of DBBL.

The meeting also appointed m/s A Qasem & co, Chartered Accountants as the external auditor of the Bank and m/s Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & co, Chartered Accountants as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the bank for the year 2022.

Dutch Bangla Bank / DBBL / Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

18m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine