Duplicate Ahmed ‘Soya Sauce’ in markets

A section of dishonest businessmen has brought duplicate soya sauce of Ahmed Soya Sauce in the markets according to a survey.

As a result, customers are losing their faith in Ahmed soya sauce after getting duplicate and low-quality soya sauce from the markets, reads a press release.

Md Minhaj Ahmed, managing director of Ahmed Food Limited, said they are informed in this regard.

In the meantime, they published it on media to create awareness among customers.

He also requested the customers to buy the original Ahmed soya sauce by seeing its trademark.

Ahmed Food Limited, one of the leading companies in the country, has been producing 240 types of products including jam jelly, sauce with reputation for over 40 years.