Dulal Krishna Saha made chairman of Sadharan Bima Corporation

12 September, 2023, 01:40 pm
Dulal Krishna Saha, secretary (Retd) joined Sadharan Bima Corporation as chairman on 31st August 2023.

From the date of his joining, he has been appointed to the Financial Institutions division of the Ministry of Finance for a period of three years.

Before that, he served as additional secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration for two years. He also served as the director of Dhaka North Corporation Corporation, legal affairs officer and seretary of Rajuk, and Ddputy director Export Development Bureau

He was an officer in the 9th BCS Administration Cadre (1988-89) and joined Rangpur Collectorate as assistant commissioner in January 1991.

While in service he underwent short and long term training at various institutions. He participated in overseas training courses in Japan, Italy and the United States of America.

He completed his Masters of Social Sciences in Political Science from Dhaka University. He also obtained a Bachelor of Laws.

