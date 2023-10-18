DUFS, UNDP partner up for climate-themed film festival

Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh, is organising the 15th International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF). The theme of this year's festival is "Youth-led Climate Action."

With the slogan, 'Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dream,' the International Inter-University Short Film Festival (also known as IIUSFF) started its journey back in 2007.

This year, the 15th edition of the festival, has witnessed a huge turn-out of student filmmakers around the world, with a staggering total of 1671 films from 96 countries.

"The collaboration with UNDP underscores the commitment of both our organisations to leverage the power of film to amplify the voices of the youth and advocate for climate action," said Teertha Protim Das, President of DUFS.

As climate change poses the most critical global challenge today, IIUSFF, one of the biggest film festivals for university going student filmmakers in Bangladesh and beyond, aims to inspire the young generation to take charge of their future through the lens of filmmaking.

The festival will encompass a rich array of activities, including film screenings, panel discussions, publications, art camps and more, providing an immersive experience for participants and viewers alike.

A total of 200 films, officially selected from 1671 films, will be screened countrywide throughout the month of October and November. The selected films from the submissions will be screened over 7 divisions (Sylhet, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal and Dhaka) of the country, including 10 university campuses.

Moreover, The Business Standard, Somoy TV and The Report are the media partners of this international festival, with Star Cineplex serving as the screening partner.