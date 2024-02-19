DUCS performs at Sammilita Sangskritik Jote's Amar Ekushey programme

Dhaka University Cultural Society (DUCS) staged a performance at the Amar Ekushey programme organised by Sammilita Sangskritik Jote at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital's Rayerbazar on Monday (19 February).

The background of Bangladesh's language movement was presented through songs and acting in the performance, reads a press release.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote is organising the Amar Ekushey programme from 17 to 21 February at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial.