DU VC receives MoU paper signed with Netherlands

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:46 pm

The document of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier between the University of Dhaka (DU) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Netherlands was handed over to DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman today.  

Remco Kemper of the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (CBI) formally handed over this document at a function held at DU VC Office Lounge, reads a press release.

Dean of DU Faculty of Fine Art Prof. Nisar Hossain, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker and Chairperson of DU Department of Crafts Farhana Ferdausi were present on this occasion.

The main objective of this MoU is to strengthen the competitive export capacities of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) of Bangladesh as well as capacity building in home decoration and home textile (HDHT) sector. Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Netherlands will provide support to design a Post-Graduate course on HDHT and SMEs at the University of Dhaka. They will also provide technical assistance and expertise to make young teachers and students trained and skilled in this regard.

DU VC urged both sides of the MoU to follow and implement the objectives properly.

