DU VC off to Japan

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal leaves Dhaka today April 16, 2024 for Japan on a 11-day official visit at the invitation of the authorities of Kobe University, Kyushu University and Ehime University.

During this visit Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will deliver a series of lecture on 'International Disaster Risk Management' at Graduate School of International Cooperation Studies of Kobe University. Besides, he will pay a courtesy call on his counterpart and President of Kobe University. DU VC will hold talks of mutual interests regarding joint research programs, future collaboration and exchange of faculties, researchers and students between Dhaka University and Kobe University. He will visit the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution and exchange views with its authorities for undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs.

DU VC Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will also meet with the President of Kyushu University. He will exchange views, share knowledge and hold discussions with his counterpart regarding further strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic, research, innovation, culture and other programs between DU and Kyushu University. He will also attend the Board Meeting of Kyushu University and hold bilateral & multilateral talks at different high level meetings there.

Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will also visit to Ehime University (EU) and hold bilateral discussions with the President and high level authorities of this university regarding the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs between DU and EU.

DU VC Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal is expected to return home on April 26, 2024. Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Samad in addition to his duties will discharge routine works of the Vice-Chancellor.