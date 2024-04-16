DU VC off to Japan

Corporates

Press Release
16 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 05:31 pm

DU VC off to Japan

Press Release
16 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 05:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal leaves Dhaka today April 16, 2024 for Japan on a 11-day official visit at the invitation of the authorities of Kobe University, Kyushu University and Ehime University.

During this visit Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will deliver a series of lecture on 'International Disaster Risk Management' at Graduate School of International Cooperation Studies of Kobe University. Besides, he will pay a courtesy call on his counterpart and President of Kobe University. DU VC will hold talks of mutual interests regarding joint research programs, future collaboration and exchange of faculties, researchers and students between Dhaka University and Kobe University. He will visit the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution and exchange views with its authorities for undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs.

DU VC Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will also meet with the President of Kyushu University. He will exchange views, share knowledge and hold discussions with his counterpart regarding further strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic, research, innovation, culture and other programs between DU and Kyushu University. He will also attend the Board Meeting of Kyushu University and hold bilateral & multilateral talks at different high level meetings there.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal will also visit to Ehime University (EU) and hold bilateral discussions with the President and high level authorities of this university regarding the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs between DU and EU.

DU VC Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal is expected to return home on April 26, 2024. Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Samad in addition to his duties will discharge routine works of the Vice-Chancellor.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

7h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

9h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

5h | Videos
Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

20h | Videos
Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

9h | Videos