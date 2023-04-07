DU students association of Banshkhali holds iftar mahfil

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Students Association of Banshkhali (Dusab), consisting of students from the Banshkhali thana under Chittagong organised an iftar mahfil at the conference room of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority on Thursday (6 April).

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the member of parliament (MP) of Chittagong-16, was present as the chief guest while Dusab president Talukdar Md Forkan presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Dusan General Secretary Abdur Rahman coordinated the programme, with special guest  Dr Alamgir Chowdhury, professor of Anwer Khan Modern Medical and president of Banshkhali Association, former Central Vice-President of Chhatra League Riaz Uddin Chowdhury Sumon, Supreme Court lawyer Tarek Abdullah and secretary of Drama and Debate Affairs of Chhatra League Faisal Mahmud present at the event.

