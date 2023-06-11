DU Marketing Club organises national business case competition 'Playmakers'

Dhaka University Marketing Club (DUMARC) has successfully organised a national business case competition titled "Center Fresh Presents Playmakers Season 5".

Talented young participants clashed in a battle for glory during the finale of the tournament that took place on 3 June at the Habibullah Conference Hall of Dhaka University, reads a press release.

The top three winning teams of the season are - Team Predestined (1st Runners-up), Team El Pensadores (2nd Runners-up), and Team Artic Wolves (Champion).

The event got a huge response with more than 150 teams registering from 22 universities across the country. Eight of the teams made it to the finale after passing a series of competitions.

Ibn Abu Zaed, country marketing manager of ACI CO-RO Bangladesh Limited, was invited as the chief guest of the event.

Sponsors for this season of Playmakers were 'Center Fresh', gift partner 'Dabur Bangladesh Limited', E-learning partner 'Bohubrihi', media partner 'Samakal' and 'The Business Standards', radio partner 'Radio Carnival', campus partner 'The Daily Campus' and strategic partner 'Banglalink'.

A total of Tk60,000 was awarded to the winners by Center Fresh and there was a special discount of Tk1000-3000 per member from E-library partner Bohubrihi.

Dhaka University Marketing Club (DUMARC) is a multi-dimensional club of the university. Since the last 11 years, the club has been organising various creative events, competitions and workshops for students. The club, which is run entirely by students, aims to enhance the creativity of the students to help them build their place in the business world through skills development.