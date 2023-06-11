DU Marketing Club organises national business case competition 'Playmakers'

Corporates

11 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 12:57 am

Related News

DU Marketing Club organises national business case competition 'Playmakers'

11 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 12:57 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Marketing Club (DUMARC) has successfully organised a national business case competition titled "Center Fresh Presents Playmakers Season 5".

Talented young participants clashed in a battle for glory during the finale of the tournament that took place on 3 June at the Habibullah Conference Hall of Dhaka University, reads a press release.

The top three winning teams of the season are - Team Predestined (1st Runners-up), Team El Pensadores (2nd Runners-up), and Team Artic Wolves (Champion).

The event got a huge response with more than 150 teams registering from 22 universities across the country. Eight of the teams made it to the finale after passing a series of competitions. 

Ibn Abu Zaed, country marketing manager of ACI CO-RO Bangladesh Limited, was invited as the chief guest of the event.

Sponsors for this season of Playmakers were 'Center Fresh', gift partner 'Dabur Bangladesh Limited', E-learning partner 'Bohubrihi', media partner 'Samakal' and 'The Business Standards',  radio partner 'Radio Carnival',  campus partner 'The Daily Campus' and strategic partner 'Banglalink'.

A total of Tk60,000 was awarded to the winners by Center Fresh and there was a special discount of Tk1000-3000 per member from E-library partner Bohubrihi.

Dhaka University Marketing Club (DUMARC) is a multi-dimensional club of the university. Since the last 11 years, the club has been organising various creative events, competitions and workshops for students. The club, which is run entirely by students, aims to enhance the creativity of the students to help them build their place in the business world through skills development.

DU / National business case competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

10h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

11h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

11h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

9h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis