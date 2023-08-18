DU IT Society hosts PC Building Workshop

Dhaka University IT Society organised "PC Building Workshop" on 6 August for the first time on the campus.

The workshop was open to general students of Dhaka University.

The workshop was conducted by Ananya Zaman, Editor of "PC Builder Bangladesh" which consisted of theoretical and practical parts.

The workshop was fully supported by the tech-giant "Star Tech Ltd." I

It should be noted that the workshop was organised as part of the regular activities of "Tech Support Team", a newly adopted initiative of Dhaka University IT Society.