DU IBA team 'Extra Drill' wins Unilever's BizMaestros 2022

Team 'Extra Drill' from Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka (IBA DU) won the champions trophy of Unilever Bangladesh's'BizMaestros 2022.'

The finale event was participated by six teams including one from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) and another from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka presenting their ideas on real brands of Unilever, according to a release.

The champion team comprising Sibbir Riyan, Akibur Rahman and Ferdous Hasan, will now contest in the international level - Unilever Future Leaders' League (FLL) 2023, which will take place in London with participants from universities across the world.

The First Runner Up title was awarded to Team 'Inmates' consisting of Ishrat Jahan Ikra, Syed Fatin Ishraq, and Naeem Abrar from University of Dhaka.

Team 'Final Gambit' was named the Second Runner Up. The Second Runner Up team members are Marjuka Ahmed Chowdhury, Shelachi Mitra, GM Naimuz Saadat from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

The overarching theme of BizMaestros this year was 'Bangladesh Rising With U'. The theme focused on the potential and possibilities that the youth dividend can lead for Bangladesh from their respective areas of skills and passion.

The grand finale event was held on Tuesday (22 November) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital, where the 6 finalist teams were evaluated by a panel of esteemed jury consisting of Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and, Finance and Planning Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee; Md Jashim Uddin, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh (SCB); Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; and KSM Minhaj, Managing Director of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd.