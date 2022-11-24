DU IBA team 'Extra Drill' wins Unilever's BizMaestros 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

DU IBA team 'Extra Drill' wins Unilever's BizMaestros 2022

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
DU IBA team &#039;Extra Drill&#039; wins Unilever&#039;s BizMaestros 2022

Team 'Extra Drill' from Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka (IBA DU) won the champions trophy of Unilever Bangladesh's'BizMaestros 2022.' 

The finale event was participated by six teams including one from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) and another from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka presenting their ideas on real brands of Unilever, according to a release.

The champion team comprising Sibbir Riyan, Akibur Rahman and Ferdous Hasan, will now contest in the international level - Unilever Future Leaders' League (FLL) 2023, which will take place in  London with participants from universities across the world. 

The First Runner Up title was awarded to Team 'Inmates' consisting of Ishrat Jahan Ikra, Syed Fatin Ishraq, and Naeem Abrar from University of Dhaka. 

Team 'Final Gambit' was named the Second Runner Up. The Second Runner Up team members are Marjuka Ahmed Chowdhury, Shelachi Mitra, GM Naimuz Saadat from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

The overarching theme of BizMaestros this year was 'Bangladesh Rising With U'. The theme focused on the potential and possibilities that the youth dividend can lead for Bangladesh from their respective areas of skills and passion.

The grand finale event was held on Tuesday (22 November) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital, where the 6 finalist teams were evaluated by a panel of esteemed jury consisting of Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and, Finance and Planning Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee; Md Jashim Uddin, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh (SCB); Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; and KSM Minhaj, Managing Director of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd.

Unilever

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka