DU IBA team bags Battle of Minds 2022

Battle of Minds has successfully completed its 19th edition of the most highly anticipated talent competitions of the country. This year's champions were declared after months of riveting rounds of multiple challenges.

The winners, Team Drogo (Syed Shadab Tajwar, Tasmim Sultana Nawmi and Sadid Jubayer Murshed) from IBA, University of Dhaka were crowned champions at the grand finale on Wednesday (17 August) beating four other teams that made their way to the finale, reads a press release.

Also, Stranger Teams (Faiyaz Labib, Nafis Kazi and Shafkat Tanjeem Ahmad) from Bangladesh University of Professionals and Team Rock Paper Scissors (Mashrur Ahmed Zidane, KM Tanvir Sifat and Adila Ahmed) from North South University were declared first and second runners up respectively.

This year, over 1000 teams from 20 different universities from all over Bangladesh battled it out for a chance to represent Bangladesh on the global platform, to further compete with 26 participating countries.

The global winning team will receive a seed funding of up to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures.

The finale was graced by the KM Khalid, state minister for Cultural Affairs, speaking of and to the young minds of the country stressing on the importance of talent platforms like this to groom the new generation and get them ready as professionals.

BAT Bangladesh Chairman Golam Moin Uddin, Managing Director Shehzad Munim, Head of Human Resource Department Saad Jashim and other top officials of the organisation also were present at the occasion.

The participants of this year's Battle of Minds chose one of the three ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) themed challenges – Circular Economy, Workplace Digitalisation, and Blockchain – and worked towards tackling it with a unique business solution.

The winning team's solution was to produce sanitary napkins with textile waste.

BAT Bangladesh has been organising this countrywide talent platform since 2004, and for the last two years it was conducted virtually due to the pandemic.

This year, the competition was held physically at a city hotel.