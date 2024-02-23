DU entry test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit held peacefully

Admission test of Dhaka University's Arts, Law and Social Science unit, revised unit from previous 'Kha' and 'Gha' unit, for the 2023-24 academic session was held peacefully today (23 February).

To ease the suffering of students and parents, the admission test has been held in the Dhaka University campus and other 7 divisional cities of the country this year as well.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-Vice Chancellors Professor Muhammad Samad, Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, Treasurer Prof Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed, Arts, Law, and Social Science Unit Admission Test Coordinator and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Zia Rahman and Dhaka University Teachers Association President Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and others concerned visited the entrance examination centre at the Social Science Building.

"1,12,278 candidates participated in this admission test against 2,934 seats," ASM Maksud Kamal said on the occasion.

"This admission test was conducted in a transparent and orderly manner following the rules properly," he added.