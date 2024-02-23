DU entry test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit held peacefully

Corporates

Press Release
23 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 10:22 pm

DU entry test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit held peacefully

1,12,278 candidates participated in this admission test against 2,934 seats,” ASM Maksud Kamal said on the occasion.

Press Release
23 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 10:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Admission test of Dhaka University's Arts, Law and Social Science unit, revised unit from previous 'Kha' and 'Gha' unit, for the 2023-24 academic session was held peacefully today (23 February).

To ease the suffering of students and parents, the admission test has been held in the Dhaka University campus and other 7 divisional cities of the country this year as well.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-Vice Chancellors Professor Muhammad Samad, Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, Treasurer Prof Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed, Arts, Law, and Social Science Unit Admission Test Coordinator and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Zia Rahman and Dhaka University Teachers Association President Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and others concerned visited the entrance examination centre at the Social Science Building.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"1,12,278 candidates participated in this admission test against 2,934 seats," ASM Maksud Kamal said on the occasion.

"This admission test was conducted in a transparent and orderly manner following the rules properly," he added.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

12h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

12h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

13h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

3h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

3h | Videos