DU cultural society welcomes monsoon with 'Ashar Parbon-1429'

Dhaka University Cultural Society organised an event named "Ashar Parbon 1429" on Wednesday to welcome the rainy season.

Sponsored by Revival Tea, the event was held at the TSC auditorium of the University of Dhaka.

DU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Dr Muhammad Samad and media personality M Hamid jointly inaugurated the program at 4:30pm.

In his address, M Hamid said, "No matter how many hardships there are in life, we will place joy first. Let the festival be the mirror of our life by overcoming everything negative."

Cultural personality Golam Kuddus as keynote speaker said, "At present, there is a need to be aware of rivers, monsoons, environment. In addition to the environment, there is also a need to be aware of one's own culture."

Attending as a special guest, artiste Shormila Bandhapadhyay recalled starting her dancing career at TSC and shared her plans to carry out a tree-planting program here next year in imitation of Santiniketan.

TSC Student Advisor Dr Shikdar Monowar Murshed, as special guest said, "Kalidas, Lalon, Rabindranath, Nazrul have written various literary works about monsoon. May this initiative be an inspiration to the youth for the practice of thousands of years of Bengali culture."

Meanwhile, Revival Tea Founder Rahatul Ashekin proclaimed that they will continue to support cultural practices.

He said, "Dhaka University's TSC is famous for its tea, we will take this tea tradition further towards more progress by focusing on the development of our quality Tea."

A cultural function followed the inaugural episode. Besides the music performance of the renowned band 'Krishnapaksha', there was a day-long fair of handicrafts, representing young entrepreneurs.

Regarding the organization of the festival, Sadia Ashraf Thizbee, President of the Cultural Society said, "Dhaka University Cultural Society has always been playing a leading role in maintaining the healthy practice of culture and promoting Bengali heritage. Monsoon is an important season in Bangla and we want to celebrate this with hope and friendship."

Regarding the festival, Joy Das, General Secretary of the Cultural Society said, "That is why we are organizing this cultural event to spread happiness among the youth through a cultural vibe."