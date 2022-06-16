DU cultural society welcomes monsoon with 'Ashar Parbon-1429'

Corporates

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:31 pm

Related News

DU cultural society welcomes monsoon with 'Ashar Parbon-1429'

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University Cultural Society organised an event named "Ashar Parbon 1429" on Wednesday to welcome the rainy season.

Sponsored by Revival Tea, the event was held at the TSC auditorium of the University of Dhaka.

DU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Dr Muhammad Samad and media personality M Hamid jointly inaugurated the program at 4:30pm.

In his address, M Hamid said, "No matter how many hardships there are in life, we will place joy first.  Let the festival be the mirror of our life by overcoming everything negative."

Cultural personality Golam Kuddus as keynote speaker said, "At present, there is a need to be aware of rivers, monsoons, environment. In addition to the environment, there is also a need to be aware of one's own culture."

Attending as a special guest, artiste Shormila Bandhapadhyay recalled starting her dancing career at TSC and shared her plans to carry out a tree-planting program here next year in imitation of Santiniketan.

TSC  Student Advisor Dr Shikdar Monowar Murshed, as special guest said, "Kalidas, Lalon, Rabindranath, Nazrul have written various literary works about monsoon. May this initiative be an inspiration to the youth for the practice of thousands of years of Bengali culture."

Meanwhile, Revival Tea Founder Rahatul Ashekin proclaimed that they will continue to support cultural practices.

He said, "Dhaka University's TSC is famous for its tea, we will take this tea tradition further towards more progress by focusing on the development of our quality Tea."

A cultural function followed the inaugural episode. Besides the music performance of the renowned band 'Krishnapaksha', there was a day-long fair of handicrafts, representing young entrepreneurs.

Regarding the organization of the festival, Sadia Ashraf Thizbee, President of the Cultural Society said, "Dhaka University Cultural Society has always been playing a leading role in maintaining the healthy practice of culture and promoting Bengali heritage. Monsoon is an important season in Bangla and we want to celebrate this with hope and friendship."

Regarding the festival, Joy Das, General Secretary of the Cultural Society said, "That is why we are organizing this cultural event to spread happiness among the youth through a cultural vibe."

Ashar Parbon-1429 / Dhaka University Cultural Society / DU / Dhaka Univerisity / monsoon / rainy season

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

14m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

4h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh