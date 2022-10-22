DU Alumni Association UK holds centennial commemoration

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:09 pm

The Dhaka University Alumni Association UK (DUAC) celebrated its 100th anniversary of success in a befitting manner. 

More than 800 former Dhaka University students and their families came from all across Europe, including Bangladesh, to participate in the event taking place on Sunday (16 October) at The Willows in the Hainault neighborhood of Greater London, reads a press release.

Freedom Fighter Muhammad Enamul Haque, the president of the Alumni Association, General Secretary Anwar Kabir Khan, and Centenary Celebration Committee Convener Bulbul Hasan all offered opening remarks, the release added.

Anwar Ul Alam, the current president of the Dhaka University Alumni Association Central Committee, Ranjan Karmkar, a former general secretary, the well-known economist Dr. Salim Jahan, the cultural icon Dolly Islam, and Anupam Roy, a member of the Central Alumni Association

This event honored all of the alumni from the 1950s to the present.

At the occasion, the Dhaka University Alumni Association UK's special publication was unveiled.

The speakers emphasised the unquestionable historical significance of Dhaka University's contributions to the great liberation war and other national crises, beginning with the language movement.

The largest university in the nation has played a significant part in the dissemination of information and education over the past 100 years since it began operations on July 1, 1921.

Nandit band star Shafin Ahmed enthralled the audience by taking them back to the university days in the cultural episode. Apart from this, former students of different decades of the university including music artist Tamanna Promee from Bangladesh participated in a special cultural performance.

In the event, awards were presented to the alumni of the university and meritorious students. At the end, this grand event of the centenary ends with eye-catching fireworks and illuminations.

