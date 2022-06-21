DSSB, MGI hosts employment advocacy workshop for People with Down syndrome 

Down syndrome Society of Bangladesh (DSSB) and hosted an advocacy workshop recently on creating employment for people with Down syndrome aiming to achieve their inclusion in the society.

The objective of the workshop held Tuesday (21 June) was to raise awareness and explore opportunities for inclusive employment, said a press release.

Higher officials of MGI, AMDA Bangladesh & DSSB, self-advocate group, and parents and guardians participated in the workshop.

In his opening speech, DSSB Chairman Sarder A Razzak informed everyone about different initiatives taken by them in their endeavour to create inclusive employment for people with Down syndrome.

After that, a documentary was shown to the participants, which portrayed the recent initiatives of DSSB.

Later on, Down syndrome advocates in the workshop voiced their rights on issues such as education, health, social inclusion, human rights, inclusive employment opportunities, safeguarding, commute etc. It's important to be aware and inspire the family members with Down syndrome people regarding job placement & ensuring employment.

In her special note, MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, said, "We all have responsibilities for the people with Down syndrome. However, we still need more awareness on this issue. As a mother in my personal life, I am really happy to be present in this workshop. We will work further so that we can put our best effort to promote people with Down syndrome can also be included in the workforce."

The parents and guardians of the Down syndrome advocates present in the workshop shared their opinion, saying that there is no alternative to skill development training programs for these people.

MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, Tanjima Mostafa & Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, and Senior Executive Director Taif Bin Yousuf were present in the workshop. MGI Executive Director (Admin) Syed Towfique Uddin Ahmed, Senior GM (HR) Atiq Uz Zaman Khan, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Senior DGM (Sales) Yeasin Mollah, DGM (Admin) Md. Omar Faruque, CMO (Sales) Ashfaqur Rahman, and the other higher officials were present in the workshop.

