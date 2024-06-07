DSE welcomes FY25 budget proposal

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Hafiz Mohammad Hasan Babu, Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has expressed congratulations to Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, for presenting the budget proposal of Tk7,97,000 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the parliament, pledging to build a happy, prosperous, developed and Smart Bangladesh with the slogan "Smart Bangladesh's Dream in the Sustainable Development Plan".

This budget is the 53rd budget of independent Bangladesh and the first budget announcement by the finance minister and the first budget of the fourth consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release.

The DSE believes that the budget has been prepared with a strategy to accelerate the economy through development and production-oriented activities.

The DSE chairman congratulates the budget proposal for the planned action plan and management strategy to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, which is focused on development and production.

 

DSE / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

