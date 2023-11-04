DSE delegation calls on Euronext Brussels chairman

A delegation of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, led by its Chairman Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, on Friday called on Euronext Brussels Chairman Vincent Van Dessel in Belgium as part of DSE's roadshow titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh'.

The roadshow is taking place from 21 October to 4 November in France, Germany and Belgium, reads a press release.

In the meeting, the DSE chairman highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh's emerging economy, the government's multidisciplinary development plans, and transformation from 'Digital Bangladesh' to 'Smart Bangladesh' as well as various aspects of Bangladesh's capital market.

Dr Hasan Babu also informed expatriate Bangladeshi and foreign investors about investment opportunities in Bangladesh's capital market.