Drutoloan: A rising fintech startup, raises $1,25,000 dollars in pre-seed round to revolutionize MSME financing in Bangladesh

Druto Fintech Limited (DRUTOLOAN) secures $1,25,000 USD in a pre-seed round, propelling its mission to revolutionize MSME financing in Bangladesh.

Drutoloan's success is evident in its 0% default record, facilitating over 3000 loans with a total disbursement exceeding BDT20 crore, reads a press release.

The funding will drive an ambitious nationwide expansion, establishing 1000 SME centres to democratize access and contribute to economic development. With strategic alliances and investor confidence, Druto Fintech emerges as a leader in reshaping Bangladesh's inclusive and tech-driven financial landscape.

The successful funding marks a pivotal moment, emphasizing the transformative potential of fintech in addressing MSME challenges.