Drone-based pesticide system wins EWU entrepreneurship grant 

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:02 pm

East West University (EWU) entrepreneurship development student, MM Zahangir, developed an innovative solution to this problem using drones.

The negative environmental effect of pesticide overuse and farmers' exposure to the toxic effects of pesticides is a major concern in agriculture.

This business idea received the first prize in the Business Plan Competition of the Entrepreneurship Development Center at EWU.

His drone-based pesticide spraying system will significantly reduce traditional methods' health and environmental costs.

The panel of judges included university academics as well as experts from the SME Foundation, BRAC Bank Ltd. and BIDS. The competition and award-giving ceremony was held on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

EWU's entrepreneurship program is a unique and practical one-year initiative designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to become successful entrepreneurs.

The highlight of the program is the entrepreneurship grant for top business ideas aimed to help entrepreneurs to kickstart their ventures and turn their innovative concepts into reality. Through this program, EWU aims to promote self-employment in Bangladesh.

