DRMC to foster future smart citizens and leaders: Palak

Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) will be the hub for nurturing future smart citizens and leaders to shape a Smart Bangladesh, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said yesterday (12 May).

He said, "To provide an expansive research platform for the nation's young generation of researchers and innovators, we will establish the Sheikh Jamal Innovation and Research Lab at Dhaka Residential Model College. This initiative, costing Tk18 crores, is undertaken on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The establishment of a fabrication lab and another specialised lab with cutting-edge technology are in the offing, the state minister said in his speech as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of "7th DRMC International Tech Carnival 2024" organised by the Information and Communication Technology department at Dhaka Residential Model College.

State Minister Palak said, "For future research and innovation, in addition to the students of this institution, small innovators and researchers from other institutions in Bangladesh will also get research opportunities in these centres.

Our vision is to advance towards building a smarter Bangladesh with a wholesome approach to, where no one will be left behind. We are committed to offering equal opportunities to every young member of our society, fostering creativity and innovation to cultivate a generation of smart, creative citizens. "

He said, "Creating smart citizens in smart Bangladesh requires more than just relying on textbooks. We must also open the doors to the various possibilities available for acquiring knowledge.

During the event, Palak challenged the students and said, "I want a gift from you in the form of a digital twin of myself to be presented at the International Tech Carnival next year. This digital twin should resemble me, speak in my voice, and respond to questions just like I do, utilizing an AI brain."

Apart from this, he pledged that the Sheikh Jamal Innovation Grant would sponsor and allocate Tk50 lakh annually for organising such large-scale events