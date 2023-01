Nagorik Natya Sampraday is going to organise a drama festival titled "Aly Zaker Notuner Utshob 2023' in memory of their lifelong member prominent actor Aly Zaker.

The six-day drama festival, supported by Mangaldeep Foundation, will begin on 21 January at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, reads a press release.

The drama festival was introduced in 2022 and will be held regularly to pay tribute to Aly Zaker.