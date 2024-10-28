Dr. Zulhas Uddin takes charge as new VC of BUTEX

Professor Dr. Md. Zulhas Uddin has officially taken charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX). During his inauguration, Dr. Zulhas pledged to transform BUTEX into an inclusive and student-centric institution, striving to enhance its reputation as a centre for higher education.

In his address, Dr. Zulhas extended his gratitude to the Honourable President and Chancellor, the Chief Adviser, and the Education Adviser, expressing his dedication to building a university that meets international standards. He emphasized the need for cooperation from faculty, staff, and employees to achieve this vision.

Dr. Zulhas outlined various initiatives, including addressing the shortage of classrooms and accommodation, providing full departmental autonomy, and promptly resolving faculty shortages. He also highlighted plans to increase research funding and establish a dedicated research line for each department. Immediate directives were issued to equip classrooms with essential tools and resources for faculty members.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, he announced reforms such as modernising the Registrar's Office, enhancing efficiency in the Finance and Accounts Branch, and implementing digital services at the Examination Control Office. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration with the textile industry to update the BUTEX syllabus and create employment opportunities for graduates.

The Vice-Chancellor called for unity among all stakeholders, aiming to elevate BUTEX to international prominence, in line with the spirit of the interim government.