Dr SR Lasker Library, East West University: Where Innovation Meets Education

A library is a crucial hub for collecting, storing, processing, and distributing knowledge. It is rightly called a storehouse of knowledge due to its vast collection of books that can cater to people's needs. Libraries offer an excellent opportunity for individuals to develop their creativity and explore the vast ocean of knowledge. The importance of libraries in higher education cannot be overemphasized. East West University (EWU) established a library to provide unrestricted access to knowledge. Since the university's inception in 1996, the library has expanded tremendously. The library is categorised into different sections, including Reference, Reserve, Circulation, News Papers and Journals, Annexes, Catalogs, and Photocopy Sections. With Wi-Fi and internet services available throughout the university, individuals can read e-books and journals via mobile or computer.

Dr. S. R. Lasker Library's main objective is to support the university community in developing innovative and analytical thinking skills in research and information literacy. To achieve this, the library provides unique collections, services, facilities, and programs. The library empowers the research and learning community of EWU with its deep expertise, innovative services, and exceptional collections. The staff and students of EWU can engage optimally with the ever-changing information environment through the library's offerings. The library is open on Sundays through Thursdays from 8:30 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 8:30 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm. It is easy for anyone to become a member of the library through its online registration process. However, all members are required to attend a mandatory class on the "Information Literacy Program".

Dr. Dilara Begum, Associate Professor & Chairperson of the Department of Information Studies and Librarian (In-Charge) of EWU said "the library's collection and resources are primarily used to support the studies and research of the university's students, faculty, and staff. The library acquires new collections and databases regularly and introduces various services in a timely manner". The library has an extensive collection of resources, including over 31,000 books, 120,000 e-books, 58,000 online journals, and more than 160 titles of print journals, magazines, and periodicals. It also holds 6,000 theses and CD-ROMs, over 5,000 digital library collections, and preserves 19 Bengali and English newspapers, along with news clippings and East West University's own published newsletters, annual reports, bulletins, and journals.

The library's main collection covers a wide range of subjects, including Computer Science, Electronic, Electrical, Civil and Environmental Science, Business, Finance, Banking and Accounting, History, Literature, Humanities, Arts and pure reference books, Pharmacy, Biological and Biological Sciences, and Bangladesh Liberation War Research. Modern technologies are utilized to provide modern services, making it easier for users to identify and access the information they need.

There are several web-based software solutions available that can provide users with smooth and effective services. These include Koha for Integrated Library Management System, Green Stone Digital Library Software for Digital Library, Dspace for Institutional Repository, Vufind for discovery tools, Drupal for Library Website, Mendeley/Zotero for Reference and Citation Management, WhatsApp for Virtual Reference Services, and My Athens for accessing e-resources remotely.

The library offers a wide range of services, some of which are introduced for the first time in Bangladesh. These services include circulation, membership, and clearance services, current awareness service, internet and Wi-Fi zones, print and online article request services, news clippings service, remote access to e-resources through MyAthens, online journal and e-books services, photocopy service, online purchase suggestion, online library membership and renewal service, readers service, citation management service for researchers, selective dissemination of information services, social networking through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest and so on.

It is worth mentioning that the library has provided support services to more than 20 national and international libraries in the development of digital and automated libraries. In addition, we have organized over 25 training sessions, workshops, and seminars for library and IT professionals in Bangladesh and South Asia on various topics, such as Information Literacy, Digital Library, Library Automation, and Research Methodology. Over the last 15 years, the library has played a leadership role in the library sector and currently serves as the Secretariat of the Digital Library Network of South Asia (DLNetSA). The library recently hosted the 17th International Conference on Webometrics, Informetrics and Scientometrics (WIS) and the 22nd COLLNET Meeting from December 8th to 10th, 2023, in a hybrid format. This significant conference was organized by COLLNET in collaboration with the Society for Library Professionals (SLP) and the Asian Community Special Libraries Association (SLA). COLLNET, which has been around for twenty-one years, has had a glorious journey. Dr Dilara Begum was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award 2023' by COLLNET, Society for Library Professionals (SLP), and Special Libraries Association (SLA), Asia Community. She was recognized for her outstanding contribution in research, collaboration, and library development for more than 25 years. The award was presented at this conference.

Liberation War Corner:

The reserve area has a remarkable corner that captures and showcases the history and spirit of the Liberation War. This corner, inaugurated on Independence Day in 2016, has a vast collection of books, movies, and evidence that will transport you to the times of the war. As you step into the corner, you will be greeted with the wall that has been modelled after the documentaries of the war. The corner has a remarkable collection of books that include Shahriar Kabir's " Shikh Mujib O Muktijuddher Chetona ", Jahanara Imam's "Of Blood and Fire", Archer Kent Blood's "The Cruel Birth of Bangladesh", and Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam's "Lokkho Praner Binimoye". You will also find copies of many newspapers, including Times News Week and The Economist, that were published during the war. To add to this, there are CDs and video clips of the freedom fighters that were taken by different journalists. If you would like to immerse yourself in the experience, listen to Bangabandhu's unfinished autobiography, which includes audio and video clips of the March 7 speech, while sitting at the computer with headphones. Dr. Dilara Begum said that the Liberation War Corner has been instrumental in inspiring a sense of patriotism in students and nurturing and developing the spirit of the Liberation War.

Hridoye Bangabandhu Corner:

The "Hridoye Bangabandhu" was inaugurated on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the library, to honor the life, work, ideology, and philosophy of the Father of the Nation and Architect of Independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The corner features a sculpture of Bangabandhu and books that depict his life and works. If we want to learn about the history of the rise and development of Bangladesh, we must know about Bangabandhu. EWU has always upheld the ideology of Bangabandhu and the spirit of our liberation war. Through this corner, future generations have been learning more about Bangabandhu and the liberation war in detail.

The Dr. S.R. Lasker Library is the heart of academic activity at East West University. With an abundance of resources, it serves as a catalyst for knowledge, empowering students and faculty to reach new heights of excellence. From collaborative study groups to groundbreaking research, the library is the cornerstone of academic success. To sum up, I would say that "Investing in the library is investing in your academic as well as professional's future.