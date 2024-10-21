Dr. SR Khan Breaks Taboos Around Sexual Health Through Social Media and Holistic Care

Corporates

21 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 02:53 pm

Dr. SR Khan Breaks Taboos Around Sexual Health Through Social Media and Holistic Care

21 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 02:53 pm
Dr. SR Khan Breaks Taboos Around Sexual Health Through Social Media and Holistic Care

Dr. Shamsur Rahman, widely known as Dr. SR Khan, has emerged as a pioneering figure in Bangladesh's sexual health sector. With over five years of experience, Dr. Khan has committed himself to improving sexual health services both locally and globally. Currently serving at Testolife Hospital, he provides vital care to those who often face stigma and embarrassment discussing such issues.

After completing his MBBS from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Dr. SR Khan pursued further training in sexual health to expand his expertise. His dedication to research and education goes beyond simply treating patients; he aims to ensure that people worldwide have access to accurate information and effective treatment options. Whether through academic pursuits or practical research, Dr. Khan is determined to revolutionize sexual health care.

Born and raised in Kushtia Sadar Upazila, Dr. Khan began his education at Kushtia Police Line School and College, later attending Kushtia Government College for higher secondary education. His medical journey took off when he was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, where he completed his MBBS in 2018, followed by an internship. He now lives in Dhaka with his wife, Ashfika Naushin, and their daughter, Farjin Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr. SR Khan's early career started in rural and semi-urban areas, offering free consultations, particularly for sexual health issues that are often considered taboo. He recognized early on that many patients are hesitant to speak openly about these problems, often leading to further emotional and relational distress.

To reach a broader audience, Dr. SR Khan embraced social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing educational videos on Facebook and YouTube. He now has close to 800,000 Facebook followers and 400,000 YouTube subscribers, where he breaks down complex sexual health topics into simple, relatable discussions. Through his online presence, he has helped countless individuals and couples overcome challenges and embrace healthier lives.

One of the key challenges in Dr. Khan's work is addressing societal taboos surrounding sexual health. His holistic approach incorporates exercise, diet, counseling, and regular follow-ups, focusing on long-term health rather than just temporary solutions.

Dr. SR Khan's dedication to breaking the silence around sexual health has earned him the trust and respect of his patients. His work is changing lives, restoring confidence in relationships, and empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

30m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

40m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

5m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos