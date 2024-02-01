Dr Shadi becomes Co-Chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 07:59 pm

Related News

Dr Shadi becomes Co-Chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 07:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr. Md. Shadi-Uz-Zaman, Managing Director of Notundhora Group has been nominated as Co-Chairman of the Standing Committee on Land Developers of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). 

FBCCI's appropriate authority nominated Dr. Md. Shadi to the position for the term 2023-2025, according to a letter issued on January 29, 2024 and signed by Md. Alamgir, Secretary General of FBCCI. The Committee is formed with Bangladesh's leading real estate and housing business individuals. 

The director-in-charge of the committee is Md. Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury. Shadi is also the GB member of FBCCI on behalf of Bangladesh Land Developers Association (BLDA), founder of country's first professional real estate training Institute and the Chief Editor of Daily Bangladesh Shomachar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The apex trade body also hoped that the Standing Committee under Dr. Shadi's leadership will be working diligently to identify the challenges of the sector and suggest ways and means to improve it.

FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

9h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

33m | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

2h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

3h | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

4h | Videos