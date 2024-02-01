Dr Shadi becomes Co-Chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee

Dr. Md. Shadi-Uz-Zaman, Managing Director of Notundhora Group has been nominated as Co-Chairman of the Standing Committee on Land Developers of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

FBCCI's appropriate authority nominated Dr. Md. Shadi to the position for the term 2023-2025, according to a letter issued on January 29, 2024 and signed by Md. Alamgir, Secretary General of FBCCI. The Committee is formed with Bangladesh's leading real estate and housing business individuals.

The director-in-charge of the committee is Md. Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury. Shadi is also the GB member of FBCCI on behalf of Bangladesh Land Developers Association (BLDA), founder of country's first professional real estate training Institute and the Chief Editor of Daily Bangladesh Shomachar.

The apex trade body also hoped that the Standing Committee under Dr. Shadi's leadership will be working diligently to identify the challenges of the sector and suggest ways and means to improve it.