Dr Saifullah made Standard Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Chairman 

Dr Muhammad Saifullah, a prominent Shari'ah expert has been unanimously elected Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Chairman of Standard Bank.

He elected for the position in the 363rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held on 30 August, said a press release. Prior to this, he served as a member of the said committee for various terms, said a press release.

Standard Bank Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and members of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee and High Officials of Standard bank Limited congratulated Dr Saifullah upon being elected.

Dr. Muhammad Saifullah is an Associate Professor at Asian University of Bangladesh. Apart from this, he is serving as a member of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and the Shari'ah Supervisory Board of Center for Zakat Management.

