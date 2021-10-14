Dr Rhazes completes 1 year in Bangladesh hygiene market

Dr Rhazes, a leading personal care and hygiene brand from Singapore, has completed one year since its journey in the Bangladesh market. 

The brand named after greatest Muslim scholars Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Razi (commonly known as Rhazes), has launched foaming hand washes in Bangladesh, about which the company said are much gentler and sensible for skin compared to the available liquid hand washes. 

Its mosquito repellent skin spray and fabric roll-on are made of natural ingredients (without using harmful DEET)  which keeps mosquitoes away in both closed and open environments, according to a press release it issued. 

Its fruit and vegetables wash removes formalin and pesticides. It has already launched wipes particularly for sensitive baby skin, and high absorption adult diapers that are made in Europe and of premium quality. 

The products are tested and certified from either or both NABL accredited labs and BCSIR. 

Dr Rhazes products prices are also affordable for mass consumers and got its popularity more than any other brands for its innovation as many retailers admitted.

 

