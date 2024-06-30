Dr Nizam Uddin becomes chair of CSO Steering Committee of GAVI

30 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Dr Nizam Uddin becomes chair of CSO Steering Committee of GAVI

Public Health Specialist Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed has been elected as the chair of the CSO Constituency Steering Committee of the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI), a global alliance of vaccine management.  

He will hold this position for the next two years from first June, reads a press release. 

Dr Nizam Uddin is the executive director of the Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, a local development agency, and the chief executive officer of Synesis Health, a leading IT service provider. He also assists in the development of national public health issues.

The GAVI Civil Society Organization (CSO) Steering Committee elected its new leadership at its biennial meeting held in Nairobi, Kenya on 24 March.

The international organisation, The Vaccine Alliance, with the overall support of GAVI, contributes to the vaccination of developing countries through a combination of government, non-government organisations and CSOs.

